Kinetik announces two-for-one stock split

May 19, 2022 4:19 PM ETKinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Kinetik Holdings (NASDAQ:KNTK) said Thursday that its board approved a two-for-one split of its common stock.

The company believes the move will increase trading liquidity and make its shares more accessible to its employees and investors.

Following the split, Kinetik (KNTK) will have 135M total common shares; the quarterly dividend will be $0.75/share.

Kinetik (KNTK) has "a valuable portfolio of assets and a unique ability to use those assets to generate strong shareholder rewards... but be careful of dilution," The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

