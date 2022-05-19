Globant Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 beats by $0.03, revenue of $401.38M beats by $3.97M

May 19, 2022 4:24 PM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Globant press release (NYSE:GLOB): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $401.38M (+48.6% Y/Y) beats by $3.97M.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.5% compared to 39.6% in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.8% compared to 16.6% in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Globant completed the first quarter of 2022 with 24,504 Globers, 23,158 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
  • Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the first quarter of 2022 represented 11.0%, 28.0% and 38.6% of revenues, respectively.
  • Q2 and Full Year Outlook: Second quarter 2022 Revenues are estimated to be at least $425.5 million, or 39.4% year-over-year growth. This expected growth includes a negative FX impact of 2.5 percentage points.
  • Second quarter 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 16%-17%.
  • Second quarter 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.20 (assuming an average of 42.8 million diluted shares outstanding during the second quarter).
  • Fiscal year 2022 Revenues are estimated to be at least $1,768 million, or 36.3% year-over-year growth. This expected revenue growth includes a negative FX impact of 2.0 percentage points.
  • Fiscal year 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 16%-17%.
  • Fiscal year 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $4.94.
