LPL Financial advisory, brokerage assets dip to $1.10T in April
May 19, 2022 4:26 PM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- LPL Financial's (NASDAQ:LPLA) advisory and brokerage assets of $1.10T slid from $1.20T in March, though elevated from $1.06T in the year-ago period, according to the company's monthly activity report released Thursday.
- Net new assets were $1.9B in April, reflecting an annualized growth rate of 2.0%, but dropped from $6.3B in March and $73.8B in April 2021.
- Net new advisory assets were $2.2B in April vs. $6.0B in March and $38.0B in April of last year.
- Client cash balances of $61.8B in April were unchanged from the prior month and increased from $47.7B in April a year ago.
