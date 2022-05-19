LPL Financial advisory, brokerage assets dip to $1.10T in April

May 19, 2022 4:26 PM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • LPL Financial's (NASDAQ:LPLA) advisory and brokerage assets of $1.10T slid from $1.20T in March, though elevated from $1.06T in the year-ago period, according to the company's monthly activity report released Thursday.
  • Net new assets were $1.9B in April, reflecting an annualized growth rate of 2.0%, but dropped from $6.3B in March and $73.8B in April 2021.
  • Net new advisory assets were $2.2B in April vs. $6.0B in March and $38.0B in April of last year.
  • Client cash balances of $61.8B in April were unchanged from the prior month and increased from $47.7B in April a year ago.
  • Previously, (March 17), LPL Financial advisory and brokerage assets slipped 1.1% in February.
