Palo Alto Networks surges on Q3 beat, strong guidance, sending cyber security stocks higher

May 19, 2022 4:27 PM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), ZS, CRWDBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor10 Comments

Palo Alto Network headquarters exterior under blue sky. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is a network and enterprise security

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) shares surged more than 10% in after-hours trading on Thursday following the cyber security company's strong third-quarter results and guidance.

For the period ending April 30, Palo Alto (PANW) said it earned $1.79 a share, excluding one-time items, on $1.39 billion in revenue, up almost 30% on a year-over-year basis. The company also said that billings, a key metric watched by investors, rose 40% from a year ago, to $1.8 billion.

The news sent other cyber security stocks higher, including CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), both of which gained approximately 1%.

In addition, Palo Alto (PANW) said it expects billings for the fourth-quarter to be between $2.32 billion and $2.35 billion, with revenue in a range of $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion.

The company also estimates that fourth-quarter earnings, excluding one-time items, will be between $2.26 and $2.29 a share, compared to estimates of $2.22 a share.

For the full-year Palo Alto (PANW) said it expects revenue to be between $5.48 billion and $5.5 billion, which would be year-over-year growth of around 29%, with billings expected to be between $7.106 billion and $7.136 billion.

Earlier this week, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) expanded its existing strategic alliance with Deloitte to offer managed security services to their shared U.S. customers.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.