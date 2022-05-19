Covenant Logistics announces $75M stock buyback program, real estate sale, dividend
May 19, 2022 4:35 PM ETCovenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ:CVLG) on Thursday announced a $75M stock repurchase program.
- CVLG also agreed to sell a California terminal and the deal is expected to close within 60 days. It expects to record a ~$45M pretax gain on the sale.
- The firm plans to relocate personnel and equipment to other locations and cut operating expenses associated with Southern California by ~$500K annually with no disruption in service.
- CVLG also promoted James Grant to EVP and CFO.
- The company declares $0.0625/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 1.25%
- Payable May 24; for shareholders of record Jun. 3; ex-div Jun. 2.
- See CVLG Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.