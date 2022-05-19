MEDIROM Healthcare says relaxation salons, customers and sales per customer rose in April

May 19, 2022 4:32 PM ETMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ:MRM), a health services provider in Japan, on Thursday said its number of relaxation salons increased to 309 in March, up from 301 salons a year ago.
  • Apart from the relaxation salons business, which includes leading brand Re.Ra.Ku, MRM also offers products such as a training app called Lav and a smart tracker device called MOTHER Bracelet.
  • MEDIROM said total customers served by the company rose to nearly 70K in April from about 63.7K a year ago.
  • MRM's sales per customer was JPY 6,616 in April, compared to JPY 6,250 a year ago.
  • U.S.-listed shares of MRM earlier closed +2.9% at $7. The stock was up marginally after hours.
