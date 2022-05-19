Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV), a closed-end investment company managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management (APO), on Thursday posted better than expected earnings for the last quarter of its fiscal year, but net asset value per share dipped during the quarter on certain non-core assets.

Q4 FY2022 net investment income of $0.42 per share exceeding the average analyst estimate of $0.34, and up from $0.35 in the previous quarter.

Net asset value per share at the end of the quarter was $15.79 at March 31, 2022, down 1.8% from $16.08 at Dec. 31, 2021; the drop is attributable to a decline in Merx Aviation Finance and certain non-core assets.

"We continue to make substantial progress reducing our exposure to non-core assets with the receipt of significant cash proceeds from the repayment of non-core assets," said CEO Howard Widra. "Pro-forma for post quarter end paydowns and pending sales, non-core assets represent approximately 3% of the total portfolio, at fair value."

New investment commitments made during the quarte ended March 31, 2022 were $116M vs. $271M in Q3.

Gross fundings during the quarter totaled $220M, consisting of $115M of term loans and $105M of revolving loans; vs. $335M of gross fundings in the prior quarter.

Gross exits during the quarter was $274M vs. $358M in Q3.

Net repayments of $54M, consisted primarily of $26M of net term loan repayments and $28M of net revolver fundings.

Net leverage was 1.51x at March 31, 2022 vs. 1.52x at Dec. 31, 2021.

Conference call on May 20 at 8:00 AM ET.

