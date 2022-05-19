Exxon announces sale of Barnett shale assets in well timed deal

May 19, 2022

  • Exxon (NYSE:XOM) announced Thursday that the company has signed an agreement with BKV Corporation for the sale of non-operated gas assets in the Barnett shale basin.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q2, and includes contingent payments linked to future natural gas prices; the assets were removed from Exxon's (XOM) development plan in 2020.
  • BKV was founded in 2015 and has been acquiring US natural gas (UNG) in recent years, including Devon's (DVN) Barnett assets in October 2020.
  • Exxon (XOM) announced plans to sell the assets in November of last year, at which time sources cited by Reuters said the assets should fetch $400-$500m ($2,472 per acre, midpoint); Devon's (DVN) sale to BKV was done at $1,531 per acre; Thursday's announcement shows Exxon (XOM) sold its 182k acres at $4,121 per acre, before contingent payments.
