ChromaDex stock gains postmarket on JV to distribute supplement in China

May 19, 2022 4:49 PM ETChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

in goop Health Summit

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment

  • ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) stock jumped ~16% postmarket on Thursday after the firm said it will set up a joint venture to distribute Tru Niagen supplement in China.
  • The other JV partners are Crystal Lake Developments, Pioneer Idea and Hong Kong Taikuk (China).
  • The JV - ChromaDex Asia - will assume CDXC's earlier distribution deal for Tru Niagen with Sinopharm Xingsha.
  • The JV's entry into the distribution deal will be contingent on Sinopharm securing health food product registration for Tru Niagen with Chinese regulatory body State Administration for Market Regulation.
  • The deal to form the JV will have an initial term of 20 years, unless earlier terminated, according to an SEC filing.
  • Closing is expected by the end of Q3.
  • Crystal Lake, Pioneer Idea and Taikuk each agreed to contribute $1.8M, $1.2M and $1M, respectively into the JV.
  • CDXC agreed to pay $1M million to Taikuk, which will receive an additional 5% non-voting equity interest in the JV.
  • On closing, CDXC will have a 71% stake in the JV, Crystal Lake 10.8%, Pioneer Idea 7.2% and Taikuk a 11% non-voting interest.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.