ChromaDex stock gains postmarket on JV to distribute supplement in China
May 19, 2022 4:49 PM ETChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) stock jumped ~16% postmarket on Thursday after the firm said it will set up a joint venture to distribute Tru Niagen supplement in China.
- The other JV partners are Crystal Lake Developments, Pioneer Idea and Hong Kong Taikuk (China).
- The JV - ChromaDex Asia - will assume CDXC's earlier distribution deal for Tru Niagen with Sinopharm Xingsha.
- The JV's entry into the distribution deal will be contingent on Sinopharm securing health food product registration for Tru Niagen with Chinese regulatory body State Administration for Market Regulation.
- The deal to form the JV will have an initial term of 20 years, unless earlier terminated, according to an SEC filing.
- Closing is expected by the end of Q3.
- Crystal Lake, Pioneer Idea and Taikuk each agreed to contribute $1.8M, $1.2M and $1M, respectively into the JV.
- CDXC agreed to pay $1M million to Taikuk, which will receive an additional 5% non-voting equity interest in the JV.
- On closing, CDXC will have a 71% stake in the JV, Crystal Lake 10.8%, Pioneer Idea 7.2% and Taikuk a 11% non-voting interest.