Arconic to pursue sale of Russian operations, may record up to $500M charge

May 19, 2022 4:41 PM ETArconic Corporation (ARNC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Forklift handling pack of aluminum ingot in warehouse. Distribution warehouse and industrial raw material logistics.

Kosal Hor/iStock via Getty Images

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) says it will look to sell its Russian operations, saying the war in Ukraine and an ongoing legal dispute with the Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service have made its position in Russia "untenable," and it expects to record a related charge of as much as $500M.

Arconic's (ARNC) metallurgical plant in Samara, Russia, has been in operation since 1960 and is one of the country's largest producers of fabricated aluminum, including a wide variety of flat-rolled and extruded products.

As of year-end 2021, cash and cash equivalents held in Russia represented 7% of Arconic's total liquidity.

Arconic (ARNC) recently reported Q1 adjusted earnings that missed estimates but raised guidance for full-year revenues and adjusted EBITDA.

