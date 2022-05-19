Mirati submits European marketing application for mutated lung cancer treatment adagrasib

May 19, 2022 4:50 PM ETMirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Thursday said it had submitted a marketing application to the European Union's drug regulator for its investigational inhibitor adagrasib for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a certain mutation who have got a least one prior therapy.
  • The application is specifically for adagrasib for the treatment of patients with previously-treated NSCLC with the KRAS G12C mutation.
  • MRTX's submission to the European Medicines Agency follows the U.S. FDA's acceptance in February of the adagrasib new drug application for the same indication. The FDA had set a date of up to Dec. 14 to consider and decide on the application.
  • MRTI stock earlier closed +3.4% at $59.61. It has lost nearly 60% YTD.
