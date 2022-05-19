Tantech receives Nasdaq non-compliance notice
May 19, 2022 4:53 PM ETTantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) has received a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq related to the untimely filing of its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F.
- As a result, Tantech is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the SEC.
- The company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance; if the plan is accepted, up to 180 calendar days will be granted from the company's Form 20-F's filing due date, or until Nov. 14, 2022, to regain compliance.
- TANH shares +4.20% during extended trading