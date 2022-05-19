V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was carried higher in Thursday’s extended trading session despite a mixed earnings report.

For its fiscal fourth quarter, the Denver-based footwear and apparel company reported narrow misses on top and bottom lines. However, more positively, operating margin increased 210 basis points despite inflationary concerns and sales remained broadly strong outside of Asia. In fact, sales grew by double-digit percentages outside of the lockdown-impacted APAC region where sales slipped 11% from 2021.

Moving forward, management set ambitious full year targets for its 2023 fiscal year and vowed to correct mistakes made in the past year.

"We largely delivered on the commitments we made at the outset of Fiscal 2022 by achieving broad-based growth across our family of brands,” CEO Steve Rendle said. “A portion of our active segment did not achieve its potential. We understand the issues, we have the right people in place and we know we will do better.”

The company now expects revenue to increase at least 7% for the upcoming year, led by low double-digit and mid-single digit gains in North Face and Vans, respectively. Gross margin is expected to widen by 50 basis points despite higher freight and labor costs, aiding EPS acceleration to a range of $3.30 to $3.40, up from $3.10 reported in 2022.

Shares rose nearly 4% in after hours trading on Thursday.

