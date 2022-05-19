Real Brokerage to buy back up to 8.9M shares via NCIB

May 19, 2022 4:54 PM ETThe Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) said Thursday it will renew its normal course issuer bid, under which it may buy back up to ~8.9M shares.
  • This represents ~5% of REAX's total ~178.3M shares issued and outstanding as of Thursday.
  • Repurchases will begin on or about Friday, and will terminate no later than May 20, 2023.
  • The NCIB renewal follows the conclusion of REAX's previous NCIB that expired on Friday.
  • From May 20, 2021 to May 19, 2022, REAX purchased ~6.8M shares at a weighted average price of $2.63/share.
