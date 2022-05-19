Mustang announces positive data from gene therapy trial to treat X-linked immunodeficiency
May 19, 2022 5:04 PM ETMustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) said on Thursday treatment with its lentiviral gene therapy, MB-107, for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (XSCID) in newly diagnosed infants under the age of two support plans to begin a Phase 2 trial in the second half of this year.
- The data includes 23 infants with XSCID therapy at a median age of 3 months, with a median follow-up of 2.6 years.
- The company said the treatment was well tolerated, and all patients experienced complete hematopoietic recovery. Seventeen patients had active infections prior to therapy, and in all cases the infections cleared.
- The lentiviral gene therapy is also being assessed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health.
- Patients with XSCID have no T-cells or natural killer (NK) cells. These patients are usually affected by severe bacterial, viral or fungal infections early in life and often present with interstitial lung disease, chronic diarrhea.
- Stock was up 2.6% after the bell.