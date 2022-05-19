AT&T meeting returns 10 directors; say-on-pay wins broad approval

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) held its annual meeting today and proposals went by leadership's books. In preliminary results, the company notes that each of 10 nominees to the board were re-elected for one-year terms, with each member receiving at least 90.5% of shares voted in approval.
  • Shareholders also ratified the company's auditor, and approved an advisory vote on executive compensation with a 90.4% margin of approval.
  • Four shareholder proposals were defeated at the meeting. A call for a political congruency report got the most support, still losing with 55.9% of votes cast against.
  • A proposal for changing executive compensation got 87.7% of votes against; a call for an independent board chairman lost with 66.9% against; and an audit of civil rights and nondiscrimination fell with 96% of votes against.
