Granite secures $10M contract for I-40 work in California
May 19, 2022 5:06 PM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Granite (NYSE:GVA) has secured the contract for Segment Five of the I-40 Median Fill PM 100-125 in San Bernardino County, California.
- The ~$10M contract was awarded by Caltrans and will be funded by a mixture of state and federal sources and the award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s second quarter CAP.
- “In addition, we have several projects in the Needles area, and this project will provide additional synergies as we move through all our work in the region.” said Brad Williams, Granite vice president of regional operations.
- The project is expected to begin in August 2022 with completion projected in August 2023.