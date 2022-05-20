Does Abbott become a buy following a deal to bring its baby formula plant back online?

Dragged down in part by controversy surrounding recalled baby formula, Abbott (NYSE:ABT) saw its stock hit a 52-week low last week. With the healthcare conglomerate reaching an agreement with U.S. regulators to bring its production back online, has the stock become a buy?

Contributing to the Baby Formula Crisis

As of Thursday, shares of Abbott had tumbled 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock hit a 52-week low of $104.63 on May 12, a 27% drop from its 52-week high of $142.60 on Dec. 27.

Abbott’s stock has been pushed lower in part by negative headlines about a recall of its some of its baby formula products in February over concerns that they were linked to bacterial infections in certain infants. The formula in question had been manufactured at Abbott’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, which has remained off-line pending an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall and subsequent plant shutdown exacerbated an ongoing U.S. shortage of baby formula that had arisen from pandemic-related supply chain issues. As the shortage became acute, Abbott found itself increasingly in the spotlight over its role in the crisis.

On May 16, Abbott took a major step towards resolving the situation when it announced it had entered into a consent decree with the FDA, subject to court approval, that would allow the plant to resume production once it meets certain criteria. Of equal importance, Abbott also said that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control did not find a link between its formula and the reported bacterial infections.

The company didn’t give a specific timeline on when the plant would be able to resume production, but said it could get formula back on shelves within eight weeks of bringing the plant back online. Abbott said it would incur a one-time charge related to the consent decree, but reaffirmed its 2022 earnings guidance.

The market reacted positively to the news, pushing up Abbott shares by 4% on May 17.

Is ABT a Buy?

While Abbott’s baby formula woes have attracted national attention, the products themselves only account for a small percentage of Abbott’s overall revenue. In the company’s Q1 earnings report released on April 20, Abbott said the recall had pulled down sales of its nutritional products by 7% to $1.89B. The company’s total revenue for the quarter was $11.9B, which included $3.3B in sales of COVID-19 testing products.

According to BofA Securities, Abbott’s Michigan plant will likely be able to go back online in Q3 without any major costs. In a note dated May 17, the analysts maintained their Buy rating on the stock, adding that they expect Abbott “can grow underlying earnings on the base business.”

In notes this week, Wells Fargo and Raymond James both viewed news of the consent decree as a positive development, adding that it should remove an overhang on the stock.

As of Thursday, Wall Street analysts, on average, rated Abbott a Buy. Of the 21 analysts tracked by SA, 12 rated the stock a Strong Buy, five a Buy, two a Hold and two a Sell. SA authors also rated the stock a Buy.

SA’s Quant Ratings, however, view the stock as a Hold. While Abbott earned an A+ for profitability, an A for momentum and a B for revisions, it also received a D for valuation and a D- for growth, as of May 19.

