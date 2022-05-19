Sotera Health announces departure of CFO Scott Leffler
May 19, 2022 5:12 PM ETSotera Health Company (SHC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) on Thursday said its CFO Scott Leffler will be leaving the company after over five years for a new finance chief role.
- SHC said it had started a formal search process to identify Leffler's replacement.
- Leffler will remain at the company until Aug. 12 to support the transition.
- The sterilization and lab testing services provider's shares jumped in their market debut in Nov. 2020, after it priced the IPO at $23.
- SHC stock earlier closed at $19.76, which is about 14% lower from the IPO price.