Sotera Health announces departure of CFO Scott Leffler

May 19, 2022 5:12 PM ETSotera Health Company (SHC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) on Thursday said its CFO Scott Leffler will be leaving the company after over five years for a new finance chief role.
  • SHC said it had started a formal search process to identify Leffler's replacement.
  • Leffler will remain at the company until Aug. 12 to support the transition.
  • The sterilization and lab testing services provider's shares jumped in their market debut in Nov. 2020, after it priced the IPO at $23.
  • SHC stock earlier closed at $19.76, which is about 14% lower from the IPO price.
