Visionary Education stock tumbles for second day in wake of spectacular IPO

Newly public Visionary Education Technology (VEDU) stock plunged 39% on Thursday after gaining 525% following its $17M initial public offering on Tuesday.

Shares of the educational services company opened at $4.31 on Thursday, later sliding to close at $3.05, down 39% from the previous session.

The stock soared as high as 600% on Tuesday during its market debut, finally closing at $25, up 525% from its IPO price. The company had priced 4.3M shares at $4 per share, raising around $17M.

Shares of VEDU retreated on Wednesday, however, falling 80% to close at $5 per share.

VEDU first filed for an IPO in March.