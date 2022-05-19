LMP automotive receives warning from Nasdaq on delayed filing of quarterly report

May 19, 2022 5:34 PM ETLMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) said on Thursday it had received a notification from Nasdaq related to the delayed filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter.
  • Nasdaq indicated that as the company had not filed its quarterly report for the period ended March 31 in time, therefore, it remains in non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule.
  • The Company had previously received a notice from Nasdaq that indicated that as a result of not having filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021, it was not in compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule.
  • The notice provides that the Company must submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq.
