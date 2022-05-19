Hemostemix announces financing
May 19, 2022 5:36 PM ETHemostemix Inc (HMTXF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hemostemix (OTCPK:HMTXF) has announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 15M Units priced in the context of the market.
- Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each full Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.55/share for a period of 24 months.
- Proceeds will be used to pay finder fees of 8% that are payable in connection with the closing, current filing and regulatory fees, debt reduction, and commencing the buildout of production of ACP -01.