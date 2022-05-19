Sona Nanotech terminates licensing agreement for its COVID-19 rapid saliva test
May 19, 2022 5:56 PM ETSona Nanotech Inc. (SNANF)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Thinly-traded micro cap Sona Nanotech (OTCQB:SNANF) on Thursday announced the termination of its licensing agreement with Arlington Scientific for Sona's COVID-19 rapid saliva test.
- The termination came after Sona's analysis of data from two clinical studies and consultations with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- SNANF said the test worked well with contagious subjects but not as well with subjects whose viral load was low.
- "Our novel COVID-19 saliva test produced strong results with contagious patients when administered by professionals, but due to a combination of deteriorating market dynamics and an FDA preference for over-the-counter testing options, the company will not be continuing with this program," said Sona CEO David Regan.
- SNANF said it will continue to focus its efforts on the development of its concussion and bovine tuberculosis rapid tests, as well as the development of its proprietary gold nanorod manufacturing technology.