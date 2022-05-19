SWK Holdings files for $200M mixed shelf offering
May 19, 2022 5:57 PM ETSWK Holdings Corporation (SWKH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) on Thursday filed for a $200M mixed shelf offering.
- The offering can include stock, preferred stock, senior or unsecured debt securities and/or warrants.
- SWKH is exploring issuing senior and/or unsecured debt under the offering, but there is no guarantee that it will pursue or complete a debt offering at this time.
- SWKH also said its board authorized share repurchases of up to $10M until May 15, 2023 through a 10b5-1 trading plan.
- There is no guarantee as to the number of shares that will be repurchased under the plan.