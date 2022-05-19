Evofem Biosciences announces proposed public offering
May 19, 2022 6:05 PM ETEvofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) on Thursday announced an underwritten public offering of shares (or pre-funded warrants to purchase stock) and warrants.
- There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms.
- Net proceeds will be used for continuation of commercialization activities related to its Phexxi vaginal gel, continuation of its registrational phase 3 clinical trial Evoguard - which is evaluating Phexxi for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women - and related development activities, and general corporate purposes.