Radius Health breast cancer drug elacestrant meets primary endpoint in late-stage trial
May 19, 2022 6:09 PM ETRadius Health, Inc. (RDUS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Elacestrant, an oncologic under development from Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival ("PFS") in a phase 3 trial.
- Radius Health (RDUS) shares are up 6% in after-hours trading.
- The EMERALD trial enrolled patients with and without the ESR1 mutation.
- Results showed that at 12 months, elacestrant patients had PFS of 22.3% vs. 9.4% of those treated with standard of care. Among ESR1 mutation patients, the figures were, respectively, 26.8% and 8.2%.
- Standard of care used was fulvestrant or an aromatase inhibitor.
- Also, data indicated that elacestrant significantly reduced risk of disease progression or death by 30% in all patients and by 45% in patients with the ESR1 mutation.
- Results were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
- Check out Radius Health's (RDUS) recent quarterly results.