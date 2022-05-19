EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) and its partners said on Thursday they reached a final investment decision to move forward with construction of the Matterhorn Express Pipeline, after securing sufficient transportation agreements with shippers.

The Matterhorn Express, a joint venture between EnLink, Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) and infrastructure company WhiteWater, will transport up to 2.5B cf/day of natural gas through 490 miles of pipeline from Waha, Texas, to near Houston, with supply sourced from multiple upstream connections in the Permian Basin.

The project is expected to begin service in Q3 2024, pending regulatory and other approvals; cost estimates are not provided.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) "continues to outperform with another quarterly beat-and-raise," HFIR MLPs writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.