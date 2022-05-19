Alcoa (NYSE:AA) said Thursday it signed a contract with a wind farm operator to supply electricity for the planned 2024 restart of aluminum smelting at its idled San Ciprián aluminum smelter in Spain.

Terms of the 10-year deal with Greenalia, an independent renewable energy developer and producer, were not disclosed.

Alcoa (AA) said the deal will provide up to 183 MW of the smelter's baseload power consumption, or ~45% of the energy required to meet the smelter's maximum capacity of 228K metric tons/year, while it continues to pursue options for the remaining 55% of the facility's electricity requirements.

Alcoa curtailed production at San Ciprián in December for two years to secure less expensive power to operate the smelter.