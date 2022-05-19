Third time's a charm as Boeing's Starliner spacecraft blasts into orbit

May 19, 2022 7:57 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)SPACEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

NASA Launches Test Flight Of Boeing Starliner

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Following two previous failed efforts, Boeing (NYSE:BA) and NASA successfully launched the long-delayed Starliner space capsule on Thursday on a test flight without astronauts.

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launched the craft from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:54 p.m. ET for a one-day cruise to the International Space station.

The ship is scheduled to test multiple docking technologies that Boeing (BA) was unable to perform during a 2019 flight that was cut short by software flaws.

Boeing (BA) returned a different capsule to the launch pad last summer, but corroded valves halted the countdown, resulting in another round of repairs; the program's many delays and repairs have cost the company ~$600M.

If Starliner reaches the space station and everything else goes well, 2-3 NASA test pilots could fly later this year or early next year.

NASA is eager for a second transport option for its commercial crew program, but Boeing (BA) is playing catch-up to Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPACE), which has flown four astronaut rotations to the space station, most recently on April 27.

SpaceX reportedly is raising money in a new funding round that would value the company at $125B.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.