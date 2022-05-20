Catalent to spend $175M to expand Kentucky manufacturing site
May 20, 2022 4:48 AM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) will spend $175M to expand its Winchester, Ky.-based manufacturing facility for large scale oral dose forms.
- In 2015, the Somerset, N.J.-based company had already doubled the site’s footprint to 190K square feet and in 2019 made a $40M investment for new equipment.
- Catalent said that under the new expansion, two new buildings, which are expected to be completed by January 2024, will add 107K square feet to the site's manufacturing area.
- After the facility becomes fully operational it is expected the expansions will create ~277 new jobs, adding to the existing 650.
- The company said the expansion will increase the site’s material handling capabilities and containment vault, add capacity for operations including dual fill encapsulation and pan coating, packaging solutions and analytical services.