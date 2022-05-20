Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) are among pharma companies that are collaborating with global cancer organizations to increase access to cancer drugs to low income countries, Reuters reported.

The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and certain organizations, including the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), have formed the Access to Oncology Medicines (ATOM) Coalition, to increase access to cancer drugs in low- and lower middle-income countries (LLMICs), according to the UICC website.

Novartis has licensed its blood cancer therapy nilotinib, sold as Tasigna, to the MPP. The drug still has patent protection of one year left, said the report.

Prior to this, knowledge for diseases such as HIV and COVID-19 had been shared through this way but nilotinib marks the first instance for a non-communicable disease, added the report citing ATOM.

UICC noted that it is estimated that less than 50% of cancer drugs on the World Health Organization's Model List of Essential Medicines are currently available in LLMICs.

The coalition also aims to provide training, improve diagnostics capability besides access to medicine.

In the first phase, ATOM partners will work in a sub-set of LLMICs, taking into consideration the current presence of its partners, health system readiness, diagnostic capability, the number of essential medicines already listed, and the existence of other access programs in the country. Simultaneously, ATOM will launch a capacity building initiative in up to 10 countries, focused on addressing these challenges, added UICC.

Earlier in May, Roche said it was collaborating with the Global Fund to build diagnostic capacity and pandemic preparedness for AIDS and tuberculosis in low-and middle-income countries.