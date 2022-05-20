Yiren Digital receives non compliance notification for delayed form 20F filing

May 20, 2022 5:56 AM ETYiren Digital Ltd. (YRD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) received a notice from NYSE Regulation indicating that it is not in compliance with NYSE due to failure in timely filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended Dec.31, 2021.
  • The company was not able to file the 2021 Form 20-F by May 17, 2022, as extended from the original due date of May 2, 2022.
  • The delay is due to financial statements are not yet finalized and it recently changed its independent registered public accounting firm.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.