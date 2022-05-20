Yiren Digital receives non compliance notification for delayed form 20F filing
May 20, 2022 5:56 AM ETYiren Digital Ltd. (YRD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) received a notice from NYSE Regulation indicating that it is not in compliance with NYSE due to failure in timely filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended Dec.31, 2021.
- The company was not able to file the 2021 Form 20-F by May 17, 2022, as extended from the original due date of May 2, 2022.
- The delay is due to financial statements are not yet finalized and it recently changed its independent registered public accounting firm.