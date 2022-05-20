NIO successfully listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange
May 20, 2022 6:05 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Chinese EV manufacturer NIO (NYSE:NIO) shares up 4% premarket after successfully listing its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on Friday.
- This marks the first auto company listed on three Exchanges and the first Chinese company listed in New York, Hong Kong and Singapore.
- The Shares are traded on the Main Board of the SGX-ST under the stock code “NIO” in board lot sizes of 10 Shares.
- The shares listed on Singapore exchange are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the NYSE.
- “Today marks a new milestone for NIO. The listing on the SGX-ST has further strengthened NIO’s footing in the global capital markets,” said William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO. “Furthermore, by leveraging Singapore’s advantageous position as an international innovation and technology center, NIO plans to establish a research and development center for artificial intelligence and autonomous driving in Singapore and to collaborate with local science and research institutions to further broaden and enhance our global R&D capabilities.”
- On March 10, 2022, the company completed its second listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.