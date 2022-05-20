LumiraDx rapid COVID-19 test gets WHO emergency use listing

May 20, 2022 6:07 AM ETLumiraDx Limited (LMDX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) said it received the World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for its rapid COVID-19 antigen assay LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ag Test.
  • The London-based company said that in in studies the test showed 95% positive agreement versus RT-PCR in patients tested within 12 days of the onset of symptoms.
  • The test utilizes nasal swab specimens. Used with the LumiraDx multi-assay platform, the test provides rapid results at the point of care.
  • LumiraDx noted that through a collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, it has distributed 5K Platforms in 49 African countries.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.