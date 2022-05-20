LumiraDx rapid COVID-19 test gets WHO emergency use listing
May 20, 2022 6:07 AM ETLumiraDx Limited (LMDX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) said it received the World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for its rapid COVID-19 antigen assay LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 Ag Test.
- The London-based company said that in in studies the test showed 95% positive agreement versus RT-PCR in patients tested within 12 days of the onset of symptoms.
- The test utilizes nasal swab specimens. Used with the LumiraDx multi-assay platform, the test provides rapid results at the point of care.
- LumiraDx noted that through a collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, it has distributed 5K Platforms in 49 African countries.