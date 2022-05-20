Stock index futures point to a higher open Friday, with some optimism on the China housing front.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +1.6%, S&P futures (SPX) +1.1% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.9% are higher.

The 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 basis points to 2.88%, while the 2-year is up 2 basis points to 2.63%.

China cut the five-year loan prime rate, which is the benchmark for mortgage rates to 4.45% from 4.6%.

"COVID restrictions in China are damaging domestic demand more than supply (retail sales fell far more than production)," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "Consumers use savings during restrictions, and will wish to rebuild savings post restrictions. Cutting the mortgage rate makes that easier for mortgage borrowers, but leaves everyone else unaffected."

Problems for U.S. retailers persist. Ross Stores is down more than 25% in premarket trading on soft guidance.

"The stock market will remain in purgatory until the Federal Reserve smothers the inflationary wildfire with higher interest rates that cool consumer demand for goods, services, houses and hotel rooms," Ryan Belanger, founder of Claro Advisors said.

"Investors should become accustomed to significant downside and upside moves in stocks, which is common during times of tremendous uncertainty. We expect the stock market to trade near or in bear market territory for the coming months, creating a frustrating range-bound market that will test the will of many investors."

Goldman Sachs has a playbook if the U.S. fallis into a recession.