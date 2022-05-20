Sanofi gets EMA panel nod for enzyme replacement therapy Xenpozyme
May 20, 2022 6:32 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Sanofi' (NASDAQ:SNY) enzyme replacement therapy Xenpozyme.
- The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Xenpozyme (olipudase alfa) is to treat non-central nervous system (non-CNS) manifestations of acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) in children and adults with ASMD type A/B or ASMD type B.
- ASMD is a rare genetic disorder which is caused by a deficiency of an enzyme called acid sphingomyelinase, that is need to break down a fatty substance called sphingomyelin. Accumulation of sphingomyelin in cells can cause harm to the lungs, spleen, and liver.
- The CHMP's decision was backed by data from the studies called, ASCEND and ASCEND-Peds, Sanofi said in a May 20 press release.
- Olipudase alfa had already received the EMA's PRIority MEdicines designation, and the application was reviewed under the EMA’s accelerated assessment.
