Sanofi gets EMA panel nod for enzyme replacement therapy Xenpozyme

May 20, 2022 6:32 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Waldemarus/iStock via Getty Images

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Sanofi' (NASDAQ:SNY) enzyme replacement therapy Xenpozyme.
  • The positive opinion by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Xenpozyme (olipudase alfa) is to treat non-central nervous system (non-CNS) manifestations of acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) in children and adults with ASMD type A/B or ASMD type B.
  • ASMD is a rare genetic disorder which is caused by a deficiency of an enzyme called acid sphingomyelinase, that is need to break down a fatty substance called sphingomyelin. Accumulation of sphingomyelin in cells can cause harm to the lungs, spleen, and liver.
  • The CHMP's decision was backed by data from the studies called, ASCEND and ASCEND-Peds, Sanofi said in a May 20 press release.
  • Olipudase alfa had already received the EMA's PRIority MEdicines designation, and the application was reviewed under the EMA’s accelerated assessment.
  • SNY +1.55% to $53.88 premarket May 20
