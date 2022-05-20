Kronos Bio gains as CEO buys over $2 million worth of shares

May 20, 2022 6:45 AM ETKronos Bio, Inc. (KRON)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Cancer-focused clinical-stage biotech Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) is trading higher in the pre-market Friday after its President & Chief Executive Officer Norbert Bischofberger disclosed the purchase of about $2.3 million worth of company shares.
  • Bischofberger made the purchase in three separate transactions this week, according to an SEC filing submitted on Thursday.
  • The acquisition of 597,129 Kronos (KRON) shares at prices ranging from $3.72 to $3.83 has increased his stake in the company by ~11%.
  • The insider transaction comes at a time when the company shares are trading over ~85% lower than the level a year ago, as shown in this graph.
  • San Mateo, California-based Kronos (KRON) is on track to announce additional Phase 1 data, along with the recommended Phase 2 dose for its cancer candidate KB-0742 in 4Q 2022.
