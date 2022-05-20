Deere GAAP EPS of $6.81 beats by $0.12, revenue of $13.37B beats by $210M
May 20, 2022 6:47 AM ETDeere & Company (DE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Deere press release (NYSE:DE): Q2 GAAP EPS of $6.81 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $13.37B (+10.9% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
- Net income for fiscal 2022 is forecast to be in a range of $7B to $7.4B, which includes a net $220M gain from special items in the second quarter of 2022.
- "Looking ahead, we believe demand for farm equipment will continue benefiting from positive fundamentals in spite of availability concerns and inflationary pressures affecting our customers' input costs," May said. "The company's smart industrial strategy and recently announced Leap Ambitions are focused on helping customers manage higher costs and increasingly scarce inputs, while improving their yields, through the use of our integrated technologies."