Evofem stock slumps 46% on planned public offering

May 20, 2022 6:59 AM ETEvofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock slumped ~ 46% premarket May 20 after the company said on Thursday that it was planning to sell shares and warrants in a public offering.
  • The San Diego-based biopharma company plans to use the funds for commercialization activities for its birth control vaginal gel Phexxi, and for its phase 3 trial called Evoguard — which is evaluating Phexxi to prevent chlamydia and gonorrhea in women — for other development activities and general corporate purposes.
