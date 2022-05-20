Evofem stock slumps 46% on planned public offering
May 20, 2022 6:59 AM ETEvofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock slumped ~ 46% premarket May 20 after the company said on Thursday that it was planning to sell shares and warrants in a public offering.
- EVFM -45.59% to $0.60 premarket May 20.
- The San Diego-based biopharma company plans to use the funds for commercialization activities for its birth control vaginal gel Phexxi, and for its phase 3 trial called Evoguard — which is evaluating Phexxi to prevent chlamydia and gonorrhea in women — for other development activities and general corporate purposes.