Mitsubishi Motors Corp (OTCPK:MSBHF) and Nissan Motor Co (OTCPK:NSANY) announced the release of a new line of light electric vehicles on Friday.

The auto manufacturing giants, operating under the auspices of the NMKV joint venture have released two new, electric “minivehicles” to gain a firmer foothold in a growing Japanese EV market. The new autos from Mitsubishi and Nissan, the Kei and Sakura respectively, combine the two companies' electrification technologies and leverage the companies’ mass production electric vehicle plants.

"The all-new Sakura follows the LEAF and Ariya as a mass-market EV,” Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida. “We believe it will be a gamechanger for the Japanese market and will make EVs much more accessible to customers in Japan."

His comments add to Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHF) president Takao Kato who noted the “sufficient range” and “affordable price” of the Kei model from Mitsubishi should drive further adoption of EVs in the Japanese market from the approximately 40% share commanded by EVs at present.

The new EV operation adds to a roadmap shared by the firms alongside French automaker Renault (OTC:RNSDF) to invest €23 billion in electric vehicle production over the next five years. The companies jointly expect to launch 35 new EV models by 2030.

“Among the world's automotive leaders, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is a proven, unique model,” Alliance Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said upon the announcement of the ambitious targets in January. “These are massive investments that none of the three companies could make alone. Together, we are making the difference for a new and global sustainable future; the Alliance becoming carbon neutral by 2050.”

Shares of both Japanese automakers rose in the Tokyo trading day on the news.

