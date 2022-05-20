UnitedHealth is banking on telehealth to cut costs and meet patient needs

UnitedHealthcare Indiana Office. UnitedHealth Group Provides Employer, Individual and Family Health Insurance.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) has incorporated telehealth into its strategies which, according to the company’s Chief Executive Andrew Witty, are needed to reduce wasteful spending and meet the patient needs in chronic care and behavioral health nationally.
  • Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything Festival Thursday, Witty said: “We need to find ways to make this system more efficient, more effective and higher quality.” “So nobody’s in the market for cheap and cheerful. People are in the market for value and quality.”
  • The demand for telehealth rose during the pandemic as people found it difficult to visit the clinics, Witty noted. Telehealth visits are popular for behavioral care in particular and widen the access to help ease the nationwide shortage of behavioral health providers, he added.
  • UnitedHealth (UNH) is trading marginally higher in the morning hours on low volume while telehealth companies, Teladoc Health (TDOC) has added ~2%, and American Well (AMWL) is trading flat.
