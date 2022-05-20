China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) dampens hopes for Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX to return to flight in Chinese skies any time soon, as the carrier on Friday outlined several steps needed before operating the plane again, including modifications to the aircraft and further pilot training.

China Eastern's (CEA) vice chairman indicated to investors at a virtual briefing that the airline has not yet started work on returning the Boeing (BA) jets to commercial service, according to Bloomberg.

"Obtaining airworthiness approval is one of the most basic tasks, and afterwards the company will also need to complete the aircraft modification, parking aircraft recovery, pilot training," Li Yangmin reportedly said.

China Eastern and its Shanghai Airlines subsidiary had taken delivery of 14 MAX jets prior to the March 2019 grounding.

China Southern Airlines, Boeing's biggest airline customer in China, said last week it is not factoring the MAX into its fleet delivery plans through 2024.