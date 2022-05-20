Walmart's Flipkart, Amazon eyeing stake in Indian diagnostics chain Metropolis - Bloomberg
- India-based diagnostics provider Metropolis Healthcare is seeking to raise over $300M and bring in a strategic partner by selling a sizeable minority stake, Bloomberg News reported citing sources.
- Walmart's (WMT) Flipkart and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise are among potential strategic investors which have inked non-disclosure agreements with Metropolis, which has a market value of ~1.1B. Meanwhile, Amazon (AMZN) had held initial talks too, said the report citing a person familiar with the matter.
- The company also has agreements in place with private equity firm KKR (KKR), asset manager TPG (TPG), and Barings. Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing with Blackstone (BX), added the report.
- The potential deal could include the sale of primary and secondary stock by existing investors, including the managing director, which could propel the transaction to over $300M, according to the report.
- Metropolis owns a chain of diagnostic centers across India, South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, as per its website. In India it has over 3000 centers.