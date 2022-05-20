Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) found its footing for profits despite inflationary pressures in the first quarter.

For its first quarter report on Friday, the New York-based retailer reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.60, coming in 5 cents above analyst estimates, and reported revenue of $2.18 billion. The latter figure narrowly missed expectations by $30 million. Total sales increased about 1% for the quarter, increasing 3% on a constant currency basis. Gross margins also held up well, decreasing only 80 basis points as compared to significantly higher figures from competitors.

"We are off to a strong start in 2022, reporting a solid quarter against the tough comparisons of fiscal stimulus and historically-low promotions from last year," CEO Richard Johnson said. "As we elevate brands across our portfolio, continue to use our real estate flexibility to optimize our footprint, and evolve our omni-channel capabilities, we are excited about our improving ability to expand our customer base and fuel our consumer's desire for self-expression."

CFO Andrew Page indicated this confidence is boosted by the company’s visibility into supply chain dynamics, suggesting margins and inventory dynamics could prove encouraging for the full fiscal year.

"Following our solid results from the first quarter, our strong inventory position going into the remainder of the year, and our strengthening vendor relationships, based on our current visibility, we now expect to achieve the upper end of our revenue and earnings guidance for the full year,” he concluded.

While the retailer was punished heavily for a light forecast in February, the forward looking statements from the company on Friday appeared to encourage some optimism.

The company now expects to reach the upper end of previous guidance indicating sales would drop 4% to 6% while comparable sales were likewise placed at the upper band of an 8 to 10% decline. Non-GAAP EPS are expected to near the upper-end of previous guidance at $4.60, suggesting room to beat the Wall Street consensus of $4.43.

To be sure, the upper range of the company’s guidance still reflects notable declines across sales metrics, perhaps tempering some enthusiasm.

Shares rose 1.3% just two hours prior to Friday’s market open.

