Meritor to acquire Siemens Commercial Vehicles electric propulsion business for €190M in cash

May 20, 2022 7:42 AM ETMeritor, Inc. (MTOR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) to acquire Siemens Commercial Vehicles business for ~€190M in cash.
  • The transaction is expected to close by calendar year-end.
  • Siemens Commercial Vehicles business develops, designs and produces high-performance electric drive systems with ~200 employees across Germany, China and the United States.
  • In accordance with the terms of the previously announced acquisition of Meritor, Cummins consented to and is supportive of Meritor completing its acquisition of the Siemens Commercial Vehicles business.
  • "The Siemens Commercial Vehicles business offers capabilities and technology that will enhance our ability to offer superior electric solutions to the global commercial vehicle market," said Chris Villavarayan, Meritor's CEO and president. 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.