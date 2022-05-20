Anika gets FDA clearance for X-Twist Knotless Fixation System

May 20, 2022 7:42 AM ETAnika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK), a developer focused on orthopedic care, announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted it the 510(k) clearance for X-Twist Knotless Fixation System, a platform that can be used in rotator cuff repair.
  • Out of nearly 670,000 rotator cuff procedures conducted in 2021, a majority were performed in ambulatory surgery centers, Anika (ANIK) said, citing data from SmartTRAK.
  • “The clearance of the X-Twist Knotless Fixation System is another step forward in establishing Anika as a preferred partner within the ASC,” remarked Kevin Stone, Vice President and General Manager, Sports Medicine.
  • In addition to the shoulder, the applications of X-Twist include the procedures in the foot and ankle.
  • Read: Anika (ANIK) reported better than expected financials with its 1Q 2022 results early this month.
