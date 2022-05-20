Comerica upgraded to Outperform at Baird on opportunity after bank selloff

  • Baird analyst David George upgraded Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Outperform from Neutral on Friday, an opportunity he sees resulting from the recent bank stock selloff.
  • "We find CMA interesting, not only because it's inexpensive at ~1.2x TBV (ex-OCI), but also because we believe CMA is one of the best ways to play positive rate optionality with a clean balance sheet and minimal consumer exposure," George wrote in a note to clients.
