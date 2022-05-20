Comerica upgraded to Outperform at Baird on opportunity after bank selloff
May 20, 2022 7:54 AM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA)KBE, KREBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Baird analyst David George upgraded Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Outperform from Neutral on Friday, an opportunity he sees resulting from the recent bank stock selloff.
- "We find CMA interesting, not only because it's inexpensive at ~1.2x TBV (ex-OCI), but also because we believe CMA is one of the best ways to play positive rate optionality with a clean balance sheet and minimal consumer exposure," George wrote in a note to clients.
- Baird's Outperform rating is more bullish than SA Quant rating of Hold and aligns with the average Wall Street rating.
See Comerica's (CMA) YTD stock performance vs. the SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF (KRE), the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) and the S&P 500 Index
- SA contributor Stephen Simpson says Comerica's (CMA) rate sensitivity makes it a tougher bank to hold across the cycle, but shares look undervalued