Altisource Asset Management announces the departure of Interim CEO
May 20, 2022 8:06 AM ETAltisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) stated Friday that the tenure of interim chief executive officer has come to its expiry, effective May 31, 2022.
- Last month, the company announced the hiring of Jason Kopcak as its president and chief operating officer scheduled for May 2022. Kopcak was most recently at Morgan Stanley and priorly has worked at Nomura, a global financial services group.
- In addition, Altisource has given an update on its loan commitments with additional $11M acquired since Mar. 31, 2022, and $23.9M in loans under evaluation.
- The asset management company said it has an agreement in principle for a lease in Tampa, Florida for ALG’s origination office beginning July 1, 2022.
