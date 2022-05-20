Announcing topline data from a Japan-based trial for its MultiStem cell therapy candidate in ischemic stroke, the clinical-stage biotech Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) said on Friday that the 206-patient study did not reach the primary endpoint with statistical significance.

Athersys (ATHX) has lost 43% in the pre-market on below-average volume so far.

Conducted by its Japanese partner HEALIOS K.K., the TREASURE study was designed to evaluate the impact of an intravenously delivered single dose of MultiStem cells (invimestrocel) or placebo within 18-36 hours of moderate to moderate-severe ischemic stroke.

The primary endpoint of the study, Excellent Outcome at 90 days, did not achieve statistical significance for the patient population, the company said.

There was no difference in safety profile in terms of mortality and life-threatening adverse events between the treatment arm and placebo arm, according to the company.

However, the data from the patients in the TREASURE study representative of those participating in the company’s ongoing MASTERS-2 trial suggested the potential for success for the primary endpoint in the ongoing Phase 3 trial, Athersys (ATHX) added.

“The preliminary data analyses suggest a path forward for our partner, Healios, in Japan, and gives us further confidence in our MASTERS-2 Phase 3 ischemic stroke study being conducted in the United States, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region,” Chief Executive Dan Camardo remarked.

The company established new trial sites in Europe for MASTERS-2 study, Athersys (ATHX) said with its 1Q financials for 2022 this month.