BridgeBio stock rises as PTR-01 shows safety, durable healing in rare skin disorder study

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) and its affiliate company Phoenix Tissue Repair said that their protein replacement therapy PTR-01 was safe and led to durable healing in patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB) in a phase 2 trial.

The company is presenting data at the Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting.

RDEB is a rare inherited skin blistering condition caused due to lack of collagen protein. Epidermolysis bullosa causes the skin to become fragile and any friction to the skin could cause painful blisters.

The companies said PTR-01 was well tolerated when given once per week for 4-weeks and then every other week for 14 weeks.

In addition, PTR-01 led to rapid, consistent, and durable wound healing as seen in reduction of wound surface area and clinician-reported assessments, BridgeBio said in a May 20 press release.

Specifically, over 80% of target wounds (21/26) showed a 50% or greater reduction in wound surface area at the end of treatment (day 120) compared to when therapy began, the companies added.

BridgeBio noted that systemic administration of PTR-01 resulted in rapid deposition of rC7 at the DEJ during the loading phase (first 28 days of therapy) and remained present up to three months after treatment.

BridgeBio (BBIO) added that Phoenix has begun a phase 2 extension study.

